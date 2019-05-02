Highlights: White Sox 7 – Orioles 6 – 5/1/19 (Game 2)

Posted 12:09 AM, May 2, 2019, by , Updated at 11:26PM, May 1, 2019

Chicago White Sox's Yonder Alonso, second from right, celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk-off two-run single against the Baltimore Orioles during second game of a baseball doubleheader in Chicago, Wednesday, May 1, 2019. The White Sox won 7-6. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles (Game 2) – May 1, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.