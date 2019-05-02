Does ‘Long Shot’ hit the mark? Richard Roeper gives his review of Seth Rogen’s latest comedy.

Posted 8:26 PM, May 2, 2019, by , Updated at 08:22PM, May 2, 2019

Seth Rogen & Charlize Theron in 'Long Shot' (photo courtesy of Lionsgate)

Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times film critic, and regular contributor to The Roe Conn Show joins us to review this week’s latest film releases:

Long Shot’- starring Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron

‘Extremly Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile’- starring Zac Efron

‘The Intruder’- starring Michael Ealy, Meagan Good, and Dennis Quaid

