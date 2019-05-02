× Director Penny Lane talks “Hail Satan?”

Bill and Wendy welcome filmmaker Penny Lane on to the show to discuss her latest documentary, “Hail Satan?” The documentary follows the history of the Satanic Temple and its colorful protests in the name of religious freedom and separation of church and state, including a push to have a Baphomet statue placed on the grounds of the Arkansas State Capitol next to a proposed statue of The Ten Commandments.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.