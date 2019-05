× Dean Richards reviews ‘Long Shot’ and ‘The Intruder’

Bill and Wendy are joined by the great Dean Richards! They talk about the highlights from last night’s Billboard Music Awards. Dean also reviews ‘Long Shot’ and ‘The Intruder’ opening in theaters this weekend.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.