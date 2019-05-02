Chuck Todd on AG William Barr: “He strikes me as a guy that watches too much Fox and doesn’t read enough.”

Posted 7:24 AM, May 2, 2019, by , Updated at 06:46AM, May 2, 2019

Chuck Todd (NBC News/Pete Williams)

Chuck Todd from Meet the Press joins the Steve Cochran Show with the latest on William Barr and his responses.  Chuck says of Barr, “He strikes me as a guy that watches too much Fox and doesn’t read enough.”  Chuck believes that he was trying to answer honestly.  Barr basically says that presidents are above the law while they are in offie.  Chuck says that the bigger belief is everyone is corrupt and Trump is just doing what is accepted in America.

