× Bill and Wendy Full Show 5.2.19: Come to my window

Comedian, actor, television writer, author and musician, Paul Reiser talks to Bill and Wendy about the ‘Mad About You’ revival and his comedy tour that is coming to Chicago this weekend. Filmmaker of ‘Hail Satan?’ Penny Lane joins us. Plus, Dean Richards reviews new films “Long Shot” and “Intruders”.



You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.