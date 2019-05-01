× Wintrust Business Lunch 5/1/19: No Surprises From The Fed, Big-Box Retail Woes, & Farmers Market Season

The Federal Reserve will finish up their two day meeting and many are expecting the same outcome as last month (including Terry Savage) – no change to the interest rates. Steve Bertrand and Terry discussed the other factors that might shake things up or keep things steady as the economy continues to grind. Frank Sennett is providing some new store ideas for all of the empty big-box retail in the area, and Melissa Flynn is preparing for the farmers market season that kicks off this weekend with one of Chicago’s biggest, Green City Market.