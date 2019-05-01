Wintrust Business Lunch 5/1/19: No Surprises From The Fed, Big-Box Retail Woes, & Farmers Market Season

This Aug. 24, 2018 photo taken at the Bayview Farmers Market near Langley, Wash., shows fresh produce being laid out for purchase. Many farmers markets across the nation have banned dogs from their craft, food and produce displays, citing breakage, safety and sanitary concerns. (AP Photo/By Dean Fosdick)

The Federal Reserve will finish up their two day meeting and many are expecting the same outcome as last month (including Terry Savage) – no change to the interest rates. Steve Bertrand and Terry discussed the other factors that might shake things up or keep things steady as the economy continues to grind. Frank Sennett is providing some new store ideas for all of the empty big-box retail in the area, and Melissa Flynn is preparing for the farmers market season that kicks off this weekend with one of Chicago’s biggest, Green City Market.

 

