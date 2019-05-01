× The Patti Vasquez Show 04.30.19 | Tech Tuesday, USO Derby Day and more

Tonight on the Patti Vasquez Show:

We kick off the show with Pop Culture Critic John Teti for Tuesdays with Teti. Both and John and Patti went to see Avengers: End Game earlier today, but had quite different experiences. Was seeing Avengers: End Game has emotionally daunting for you?

Plus, our favorite car expert Warren Preiss joins us in the studio for car talk and to give us details on an upcoming event with the United Service Organization. President and CEO Alison Ruble of Illinois USO calls in to tell us all about USO Derby Day this Saturday, May 4 at Revel Fulton Market. You can find more information on the event at illinois.uso.org.

Did you know Patti was the first person to use 5G? It’s Tech Tuesday and we’re talking 5G with our friends at Verizon Wireless, PR Manager Andy Choi and Director for System Performance Garima Garg.

Mother’s Day is on its way! Political Cartoonist joins us in the studio as we discuss Mother’s Day gift and more ways to celebrate the moms of the world.

Singer/Songwriter Rachel Drew accompanied by Musician Tony Richards joins us in the studio for a live performance in our Allstate Skyline Studios. You can catch Rachel Drew’s pop jazz band at FitzGerald’s this Thursday, May 2. Be sure to keep up with all of Rachel’s show here.

