× The Opening Bell 5/1/19: The Healthcare Debate – The Right People Behind Healthcare

The healthcare debate is one of the most difficult conversations for Americans, but maybe what’s needed is some outside perspective. Steve Grzanich dove into the healthcare reform topic with Dr. Mark Britnell (Global Chairman for Healthcare, Government & Infrastructure at KPMG International) to learn about the overlooked aspects of our system and some suggested solutions in Marks book, “Human: Solving The Global Workforce Crisis in Healthcare“. Then focus then shifted here locally in River Forest as Amazon is preparing the next generation’s workforce for STEM fields where the jobs will eventually outnumber the qualified workers, and Sister Judy Schaefer (Interim President of Trinity High School) explained how Trinity High School will better their student with Amazon.

