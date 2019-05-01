Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Steve Cochran Full Show 5.01.19: ‘Moo-ber’

The rain won’t stop! Today Steve and the crew keep dry by talking about Steve’s new ‘mobile parking’ idea…Let’s just say it’s a work in process.  Then, Steve welcomes comedian Paul Reiser to talk about his upcoming  show at the  North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie. Paul also discusses reuniting with Helen Hunt on “Mad About You”. And First Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio joins Steve to talk about Lori Lightfoot taking office in the next couple weeks as well as his strategies on keeping the city safe.

