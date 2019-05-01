× Senator Dan McConchie on the dire necessity for foster parents in Illinois

Senator Dan McConchie joins the Steve Cochran Show to discuss the need for foster parents in Illinois. Northern Illinois continues to need more foster parents, and often, DCFS caseworkers are faced with the choice of leaving a child in place or sending them to a shelter as there are simply not enough foster parents. Part of the solution is to locate and license more parents who can assist children who are at their most vulnerable. For more information you can visit the Let It Be Us website.