Rick Rann on the World's Fair Memorabilia Show

Bill and Wendy are joined by World’s Fair historian and collector Rick Rann to talk about the 25th Annual World’s Fair Memorabilia Show, which will take place on Sunday, May 5th. Collectors and dealers will meet to buy, sell and trade items related to World’s Fairs from 1876 to the present. This year, the main focus will be on the 1933/34 Chicago World’s Fair. They talk about all the great artifacts in Rick’s repertoire, collecting, and much more.

Event: World’s Fair Memorabilia Show

Date: Sunday, May 5th

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: Elk Grove Holiday Inn, 1000 Busse Road, Elk Grove Village

Admission: $7, $6 for seniors over 64.

Link: www.worldsfairshow.com

