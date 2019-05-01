Powell at the Park, Episode 26: Reacting To The Luis Robert Promotion; Will Addison Russell Play For The Cubs Again?; And Recapping The First Month Of The Baseball Season

Posted 2:02 PM, May 1, 2019, by

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 15: Addison Russell #27 of the Chicago Cubs is unable to catch a fly ball hit by Mike Moustakas #18 of the Milwaukee Brewers (not pictured) during the first inning at Wrigley Field on August 15, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

In Episode 26, Kevin Powell talks with Sox Machine’s Josh Nelson (1:58) about the Luis Robert Promotion, Tim Anderson’s torrid start and when will Dylan Cease get the call up? Then Tony Andracki (18:18) from NBC Sports Chicago joins the podcast to discuss the Addison Russell news, and to recap the first month of the season.

Like the podcast? Subscribe for free on iTunes and Google Play!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.