× Powell at the Park, Episode 26: Reacting To The Luis Robert Promotion; Will Addison Russell Play For The Cubs Again?; And Recapping The First Month Of The Baseball Season

In Episode 26, Kevin Powell talks with Sox Machine’s Josh Nelson (1:58) about the Luis Robert Promotion, Tim Anderson’s torrid start and when will Dylan Cease get the call up? Then Tony Andracki (18:18) from NBC Sports Chicago joins the podcast to discuss the Addison Russell news, and to recap the first month of the season.

