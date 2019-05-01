Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Paul Reiser Stand Up and A “Mad About You” Reunion

Posted 11:00 AM, May 1, 2019, by , Updated at 10:05AM, May 1, 2019

This Nov. 16, 2017 photo shows actor-producer Paul Reiser in New York. Reiser stars in the Netflix series, "Stranger Things," and produced, co-created and wrote a 7-episode Hulu series, “There’s … Johnny!,” a comedic peek behind the scenes of “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” circa 1972. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Steve welcomes comedian Paul Reiser to talk about his upcoming  show at the  North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie. Paul also discusses reuniting with Helen Hunt on “Mad About You”.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.