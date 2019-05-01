This Nov. 16, 2017 photo shows actor-producer Paul Reiser in New York. Reiser stars in the Netflix series, "Stranger Things," and produced, co-created and wrote a 7-episode Hulu series, “There’s … Johnny!,” a comedic peek behind the scenes of “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” circa 1972. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Paul Reiser Stand Up and A “Mad About You” Reunion
Steve welcomes comedian Paul Reiser to talk about his upcoming show at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie. Paul also discusses reuniting with Helen Hunt on “Mad About You”.