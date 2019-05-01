× Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago ask residents to refrain from showers, running dishwashers and laundry until levels go down

Ed Staudacher, Asst Director of Monitoring and Research for the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago joins the Steve Cochran Show to help take stress off of the water tunnel system by asking residents to refrain from showers, running dishwashers and laundry until levels go down. For more information you can visit their website HERE.