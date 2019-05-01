× Making Infertility Dreams Come True through the LIFE Foundation

Dr. Eve Feinberg, Medical Director of Northwestern Fertility & Reproductive Medicine, joins the conversation to share her expertise on the topic of infertility. She walks us through the process of making these tiny miracles happen, breaking down the stigma around the topic of infertility and her passion around family planning! Eve is also the founder of the “Kevin J. Lederer LIFE Foundation”, who provides many types of grants for Chicagoland couples struggling with infertility & spreading awareness. The foundation is truly amazing! You can learn more at www.lifefindsaway.org.

