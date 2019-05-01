Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 5-1-19

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include Justin’s inadvertent May Day wardrobe, Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot preparing for summer violence in Chicago, the Illinois Senate approving a move toward a graduated income tax plan, City Colleges of Chicago staff members striking, lawyers saying R. Kelly didn’t show up to court because he cannot read, concrete falling from the roof of Union Station, the Cubs beating the Mariners, the Sox taking on the Orioles in a twin bill, the Sox television ratings going up and the NBA playoffs continuing tonight with a game between the…ugh…Nuggets and Blazers:(

