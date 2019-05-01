× Justin Kaufmann fills in for John Williams 05.01.19: Phil Vettel’s list of 50, Department of Children and Family Services, AG Barr testimony

Justin Kaufmann checks in with Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel, who explains what drew the James Beard Foundation Awards to Chicago, and how he compiled his biannual “Phil’s 50” favorite restaurants. And Justin wants to know your take on Attorney General William Barr’s testimony before Congress today. Then, Justin touches on some of the sexual assault accusations against Mayor Pete Buttigieg today, which appear to be false. Illinois Deputy Governor Sol Flores joins Justin to address some of the concerns of listeners and John Williams, following the recovery of AJ Freund’s body last week. Those concerns involve how the need for resources to the Department of Children and Family Services are to be met. Plus, the Deputy Governor talks about resources for victims of repeated domestic violence.