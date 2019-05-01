× Justin Kaufmann: Deputy Governor Sol Flores addresses John Williams’ and listeners’ DCFS concerns

Deputy Governor Sol Flores joins Justin Kaufmann to address questions posed last week by John Williams and listeners about the Department of Children and Family Services, following the murder of AJ Freund. Plus, the Deputy Governor explains how the state is investing in the safety of victims of recurring domestic violence. That’s after today’s Chicago Tribune report, which highlights victims suffering recurring attacks.