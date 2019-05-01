Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Disney Plus vs. Netflix: Who Would You Choose?

Disney Plus (Photo Courtesy of Disney)

A study conducted by Streaming Observer and Mindnet Analytics found that 14% of Netflix subscribers are considering dropping Netflix in favor of Disney Plus. Will Disney Plus beat Netflix? Editor-in-chief of Exstreamist, Rob Toledo feels Netflix may not have the mass exodus people think they will have and explains why. Rob what are some things that make people cancel their streaming services. Have you ever wondered why Netflix is canceling so many programs; it is all because of Trajectory trends which Rob breaks down. Rob list some programs you should check out on this month various streaming service.

