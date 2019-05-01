× Delightfully Badass Vegan Surfer, Tia Blanco, on Prepping for The Olympics with Elysabeth Alfano

Elysabeth Alfano’s guest on Awesome Vegans is riding high…riding high atop some giant waves that is. Champion Surfer, Tia Blanco is the 2015 and 2016 World surfing champion. She took the First Place Gold at the International Surfing Association Open Women’s World Surfing Championship. As one of the top 50 female surfers in the world, she is now training to compete for a spot on the 2020 USA Olympic team. Gotta give to her, Tia Blanco is on fire.

Tia and Elysabeth dish near her home in Southern California to talk about how this champion gets her protein, uses her nutrition to stay mentally and physically strong and on being a role model for others. Hang loose, y’all. Enjoy this podcast with delightfully badass, vegan power-surfer, Tia Blanco.

For more information, visit http://ElysabethAlfano.com .

https://youtu.be/4KRyD541wfA

