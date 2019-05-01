× Come party with Chimera’s Comics on the biggest comic book holiday of the year!

Free Comic Book Day is just around the corner and this year, Chimera’s Comics will host a Midnight celebration on Saturday, May 4 at their Oak Lawn location from 12:00 am – 2:00 am. Carmelo Chimera, the owner of Chimera’s Comics in Oak Lawn and LaGrange, joined Bill and Wendy in the studio to talk all about this year’s festivities. They also get an update on Chimera’s essay contest.

Both locations will host Free Comic Book Day on May 4th during their normal business hours from 11:00am-6:00pm.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.