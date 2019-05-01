× CNET’s Ian Sherr talks Facebook’s new approach to privacy, Apple shifting focus to services and reviews the new Oculus Quest VR headset

Ian Sherr returns to the Nick Digilio Show to round-up all the big tech stories you need to know, including updates on Apple TV+, Facebook’s new commitment to privacy and app integration and why changing your password might not make a difference in keeping your computer safe.

