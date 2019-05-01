Bill and Wendy Full Show 5.1.19: Make it count

Posted 2:00 PM, May 1, 2019, by , Updated at 01:59PM, May 1, 2019

Wendy Snyder and Bill Leff (Marlene Wells / WGN Radio)

World’s Fair historian and collector Rick Rann joins Bill and Wendy in the studio to chat about the 25th Annual World’s Fair Memorabilia Show. Dr. John Duffy talks about the tragic case of Andrew “AJ” Freund. Free Comic Book Day is coming up Saturday, May 4 and Carmelo Chimera, owner of Chimera’s Comics in Oak Lawn and LaGrange, stopped by. In February, Chimera held an essay contest to give away his Oak Lawn store. Now, he’s back on the show to give us an update on who won the store.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.