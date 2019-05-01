× Bill and Wendy Full Show 5.1.19: Make it count

World’s Fair historian and collector Rick Rann joins Bill and Wendy in the studio to chat about the 25th Annual World’s Fair Memorabilia Show. Dr. John Duffy talks about the tragic case of Andrew “AJ” Freund. Free Comic Book Day is coming up Saturday, May 4 and Carmelo Chimera, owner of Chimera’s Comics in Oak Lawn and LaGrange, stopped by. In February, Chimera held an essay contest to give away his Oak Lawn store. Now, he’s back on the show to give us an update on who won the store.

