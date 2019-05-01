× Amazon Partners with Trinity High School in River Forest

The STEM field is constantly growing and the demand for industry jobs is on a swift growth path as well, so Amazon is partnering with Trinity High School for the Amazon Future Engineer Program. Steve Grzanich and Judy Schaefer (Interim President of Trinity High School) discussed how the program is a good fit for the River Forest school, what resources Amazon will provide the high school to move forward and the opportunities that the students will be exposed to.