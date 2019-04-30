Wintrust Business Lunch 4/30/19: A Soft Market Day, The Wienermobile, & Unmanned Vehicles at Airports

The market has rocked back and forth today, but Jon Najarian still described the day as “soft”, however Steve Bertrand still had plenty of questions with the large earnings out this week including Alphabet and Apple. Steve checked in with two  Oscar Mayer Wienermobile drivers (Hotdoggers, Hayley Rozman and Kyle Edwards) , Shamus Toomey explained why there are two million bees being brought to the city, and Brian Wynne is helping the drones become more productive in society with his message at XPONENTIAL 2019.

 

