The Top Five@5 (04/30/19): John Bolton says with Venezuela all options are on the table, Jussie Smollett will not return to ‘Empire’ season 6, Pete Davidson bails on a comedy performance, and more…

National security adviser John Bolton walks out of the White House to speak with reporters about the situation in Venezuela, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, April 30th, 2019:

National Security Advisor John Bolton told reporters when it comes to U.S. involvement in Venezuela, all options are on the table. CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson outlines his safety plan to combat summer violence in the city. Jussie Smollett will not return for ‘Empire’ season 6. Pete Davidson bails on a comedy club performance, and more!

