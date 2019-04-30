× “The Sodfather” Roger Bossard on maintaining the grounds at Guaranteed Rate during April in Chicago

Head groundskeeper at Guaranteed Rate Field, Roger Bossard, aka, “The Sodfather” joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about the challenges that springtime in Chicago can pose when you are trying to play baseball games. He explains his use of milorganite and said he only takes a few days off during the year. His motto, if it needs to be done, he wants to do it himself. He also likes to think he’s a nice person but he does take stepping on his grass very seriously.