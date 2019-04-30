× The Patti Vasquez Show 04.29.19 | Music, movies and more on Music Monday

Tonight on the Patti Vasquez Show:

Founder and Editor in Chief of Cinema Femme Magazine Rebecca Martin joins us in the studio to discuss her latest article on women overcoming stereotypes inspired by movie classic including A League of Their Own. Want to know more? Be sure to check out Cinema Femme Magazine on CinemaFemme.com.

Speaking of classics, filmmaker John Singleton passed away Monday. We remember some of his most notable films.

Need some good ideas on where to go for a first date? Comedian and WGN Commentator Paul Farahvar stops in to talk about all the best places to go in Chicago.

It’s Music Monday! Musicians Matt Feddermann, Ed Gershon, Pino Ferina and performs live in our Allstate Skyline Studio. The trio prepares for an upcoming show. Join In the Round at Uncommon Ground May 11 for an evening of music and storytelling. For more information on the show visit UncommonGround.com

