× The Opening Bell 4/30/19: The Benefits of Diving Into The Business World Alone

Starting a business is a difficult thing to accomplish, but even before that, you must ask yourself if you’ve chosen the right partner (maybe you’re better off without one). Steve Grzanich learned about these options with Patrick Burke (Author of “There in No Us In Business“) and a number of other factor for early stage businesses. Claire Bushey (Law and Manufacturing Reporter at Crains Chicago Business) then recapped her day yesterday since she spent most if it at Boeing’s downtown headquarters, recapping their annual shareholder meeting.