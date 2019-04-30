The John Williams NewsClick: Mayor-Elect Lightfoot’s first task
-
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Vallas Endorses Lori Lightfoot for Chicago Mayor
-
Lori Lightfoot elected Mayor of Chicago, defeating Toni Preckwinkle in landslide
-
The Chicago Way, Election Special (04/03/19): Chicago elects a fed, how Lightfoot’s allies plan to reshape city hall, and more…
-
‘Thank You, Chicago’ from mayor elect Lori Lightfoot
-
Mayor-Elect Lori Lightfoot: “So far, so good.”
-
-
The John Williams NewsClick: What Lori Lightfoot will bring to Chicago
-
Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 4-30-19
-
Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot and her surprise phone call Tuesday
-
The Opening Bell 4/3/19: What’s Next For Mayor-Elect Lightfoot?
-
Andrea’s Chicago 04.08.19 | Lori Lightfoot, Justin Kulovsek, & Steve Bernas
-
-
Lori Lightfoot receives endorsement from the Chicago Tribune
-
The Extension 720 Voting Guide: The runoff edition
-
City Club of Chicago – Lori Lightfoot