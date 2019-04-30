The Chicago Way w/John Kass (04/30/19): The numbers driving Illinois’ exodus of citizens, a great reporter covering the Preckwinkle beat, and more..

Posted 7:31 AM, April 30, 2019, by

In this Jan. 5, 2013, photo a "for sale" sign is seen outside a home in Glenview, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass(04/30/19): This week John Kass & Jeff Carlin are joined by the Chicago Tribune’s Gregory Pratt to talk about his reporting on the Ald. Ed Burke-Toni Preckwinkle connection. Award-winning editorial cartoonist Scott Stantis stops by to talk about Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s tax plan and the push to legalize sports betting & marijuana in the state. Plus, Adam Schuster, the budget and tax research director at the Illinois Policy Institute, looks at the numbers behind Illinois’ exodus of citizens and a plan to fix the state’s broken pension system.

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here>WGNPlus
Subscribe to The Chicago Way here

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.