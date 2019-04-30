× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (04/30/19): The numbers driving Illinois’ exodus of citizens, a great reporter covering the Preckwinkle beat, and more..

The Chicago Way w/John Kass(04/30/19): This week John Kass & Jeff Carlin are joined by the Chicago Tribune’s Gregory Pratt to talk about his reporting on the Ald. Ed Burke-Toni Preckwinkle connection. Award-winning editorial cartoonist Scott Stantis stops by to talk about Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s tax plan and the push to legalize sports betting & marijuana in the state. Plus, Adam Schuster, the budget and tax research director at the Illinois Policy Institute, looks at the numbers behind Illinois’ exodus of citizens and a plan to fix the state’s broken pension system.

