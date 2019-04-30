× The Baby Otter Dawson/Payton Swim School: Connie Payton and Mindy York

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, about one in five people who die from drowning are children 14 and younger, and for every child who dies from drowning, another five receive emergency department care for nonfatal submersion injuries. Bill and Wendy welcome Connie Payton, wife of former Chicago Bears great Walter Payton and Mindy York, President of Baby Otter Swim School to the show. Connie recently partnered with Chicago Cub legend Andre Dawson to open The Baby Otter Dawson/Payton Swim School at the Intercontinental Chicago Magnificent Mile Hotel in the heart of downtown Chicago. The Baby Otter Swim School teaches children as young as eight months old how to swim in just five 30-minute private lessons. At the same time, it establishes the proper techniques needed by a child who accidentally falls in the water in order to save its own life.

For more information, call (888) SWIM-KID (794-6543) or visit www.babyotterswimschool.com.

