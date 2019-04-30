× #TechTuesday with CNET’s Bridget Carey: The trailer for ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ looks weird to say the least

It’s a #TechTuesday, so that can only mean one thing. CNET’s Bridget Carey is on the hotline! Every Tuesday, Bridget joins Bill and Wendy over the phone to share the latest in tech news. The first trailer for ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ is finally here and Bridget says it’s just weird. New York is investigating Facebook’s collection of 1.5 million users’ email address books without their permission. Bridget explains how you can check to see if you accidentally compromised a friend’s privacy and how to fix it. And, scientists have found a way to convert thoughts into speech.

