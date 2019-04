× Steve Cochran Full Show 4.30.19: We’ve got parking problems!

It’s a foggy Tuesday and we’ve got parking problems! Steve tries to come up with the next great idea to eliminate parking issues. He also speaks with NFL Legend and Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George to talk about his transition from the field to the stage. We also talk to the legendary “Sod-father” Roger Bossard about how he keeps White Sox park so darn green.