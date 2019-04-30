Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Roe Conn Full Show(4/29/19): ‘Thomas Jefferson’ looks at the modern era of politics vs. the politics of yore, a tribute to John Singleton, and more…

Posted 11:56 AM, April 30, 2019, by and , Updated at 06:31PM, April 29, 2019

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes in the Allstate Skyline Studios (Photo: Mike Pokryfke)

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, April 29th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley has an update on the data behind the workload at the Illinois Department of Children & Family Services, meteorologist Demetrius Ivory explains how Chicago barely missed breaking a 102-year-old snowfall record, Associate Editor for Real Clear Politics AB Stoddard makes sense of President Trump’s assertion that the NRA is under-siege, Thomas Jefferson (portrayed by Clay Jenkins) talks about how the modern era of politics compares to the founding of this country, the Top Five@5 features a tribute the life of John Singleton, and Chicago Bears’ Insider Adam Hoge breaks down the 2019 NFL Draft.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.