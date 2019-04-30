Roe Conn Full Show(4/29/19): ‘Thomas Jefferson’ looks at the modern era of politics vs. the politics of yore, a tribute to John Singleton, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, April 29th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley has an update on the data behind the workload at the Illinois Department of Children & Family Services, meteorologist Demetrius Ivory explains how Chicago barely missed breaking a 102-year-old snowfall record, Associate Editor for Real Clear Politics AB Stoddard makes sense of President Trump’s assertion that the NRA is under-siege, Thomas Jefferson (portrayed by Clay Jenkins) talks about how the modern era of politics compares to the founding of this country, the Top Five@5 features a tribute the life of John Singleton, and Chicago Bears’ Insider Adam Hoge breaks down the 2019 NFL Draft.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!