× Roe Conn Full Show (4/30/19): Andrew Yang makes the case for ‘universal basic income’ in 2020, ex-CIA officer Bob Baer looks a what’s happening in Venezuela, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, April 30th:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley has an update on a student walkout at Homewood-Flossmoor High School following a video portraying students in blackface, 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang talks about his plan for how a ‘universal basic income’ will make Americans healthier, highly decorated CIA officer Bob Baer(ret.) explains how Russia, China, & Iran are involved in the destabilization of Venezuela, Texas A&M University Associate Professor of Epidemiology Sarah A. Hamer PhD. DVM explains the dangers of “Kissing Bugs,” the Top Five@5 features Chicago Police Superintendent explaining his plans for battling the usual spike in violence during the summer, and Rep. Adam Kinzinger explains why what’s happening on the ground in Venezuela is important to U.S. security.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3635453/3635453_2019-05-01-000353.64kmono.mp3

