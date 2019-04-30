CARACAS, VENEZUELA - APRIL 30: Pro-Guaidó demonstrators cover themselves as clashing with Pro-Government military police officers near La Carlota air force on April 30, 2019 in Caracas, Venezuela. Through a live broadcast via social media, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó called for a military uprising against the government of Nicolás Maduro. He declared to be at the air base of La Carlota and was seen surrounded by soldiers and opposition activist Leopoldo Lopez, who was under house arrest. (Photo by Edilzon Gamez/Getty Images)
Rep. Adam Kinzinger on rising tensions in Venezuela: “We should all be rooting for the legitimate government of Venezuela to win.”
Tensions escalated in Venezuela after the country’s U.S.-backed opposition leader President Juan Guaidó called for the military to topple the government of Nicolás Maduro. Congressman Adam Kinzinger joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss what steps the United States need to take to keep the peace in that region.