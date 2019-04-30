× Rep. Adam Kinzinger on rising tensions in Venezuela: “We should all be rooting for the legitimate government of Venezuela to win.”

Tensions escalated in Venezuela after the country’s U.S.-backed opposition leader President Juan Guaidó called for the military to topple the government of Nicolás Maduro. Congressman Adam Kinzinger joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss what steps the United States need to take to keep the peace in that region.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3635452/3635452_2019-05-01-001352.64kmono.mp3

