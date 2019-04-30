× Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures in for John Williams 04.30.19: Adulting, Mayor-Elect Lightfoot, best cheap Chicago French fries

Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures start off the show by testing your moral compass. Then, they want to know what types of skills are required for successful adulting in high school kids. Pete and Jane go on to talk to Mayor-Elect Lori Lightfoot, who talks about how it’s been since her election and her plans for day one in office. Finally, Chicago Tribune Food & Dining Critics Nick Kindelsperger and Louisa Chu join Pete and Jane, alongside less than $5 French fries from three different hamburger and hot dog joints in the city. They rank those fries from one to three.