MVPP: Chicago Dentist provides free services for individuals with intellectual and developmental difficulties

Posted 11:56 AM, April 30, 2019, by , Updated at 09:53AM, April 30, 2019

AJ Acierno

“The have given us more back then we could give to them” Dr. Alan J. Acierno works with Clearbrook, a local facility that provides services, programs, and support for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.  In the six years since its inception, DecisionOne Dental’s “A Reason To Smile” campaign has provided over half a million dollars in free dental services to more than 500 adults with developmental disabilities.

  • This Friday at their Schaumburg location, DecisionOne Dental teams will again provide screenings and cleanings for more than 20 Clearbrook residents who may not otherwise receive essential oral healthcare.
  • For more information, please visit http://www.decisiononedental.com/giving-back.
