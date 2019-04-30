× MVPP: Chicago Dentist provides free services for individuals with intellectual and developmental difficulties

“The have given us more back then we could give to them” Dr. Alan J. Acierno works with Clearbrook, a local facility that provides services, programs, and support for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. In the six years since its inception, DecisionOne Dental’s “A Reason To Smile” campaign has provided over half a million dollars in free dental services to more than 500 adults with developmental disabilities.