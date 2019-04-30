Mayor-Elect Lori Lightfoot: “So far, so good.”

Posted 3:37 PM, April 30, 2019, by

Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot delivers her acceptance speech in Chicago Tuesday night, April 2, 2019 (WGN-TV)

Mayor-Elect Lori Lightfoot joins Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures to talk about her plans for her first day in office. And, she describes how it’s been since her election.

