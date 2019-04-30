Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot delivers her acceptance speech in Chicago Tuesday night, April 2, 2019 (WGN-TV) × Mayor-Elect Lori Lightfoot: “So far, so good.” Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot delivers her acceptance speech in Chicago Tuesday night, April 2, 2019 (WGN-TV) Mayor-Elect Lori Lightfoot joins Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures to talk about her plans for her first day in office. And, she describes how it’s been since her election. http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3635369/Mayor-Elect_Lori_Lightfoot_So_far_so_good__2019-04-30-201109.128.mp3