Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 4-30-19

Posted 4:00 PM, April 30, 2019, by , Updated at 04:01PM, April 30, 2019

Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include a bill to legalize marijuana in Illinois gaining traction, Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot holding a summit to address violence,  students walking out at Homewood-Flossmoor High School after a blackface controversy, Chicago weather continuing to suck, the White Sox winning streak reaching three games, the Cubs heading to Seattle to take on the Mariners and the Bears picking up a number of undrafted free agents.

