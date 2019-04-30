× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 4-30-19

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include a bill to legalize marijuana in Illinois gaining traction, Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot holding a summit to address violence, students walking out at Homewood-Flossmoor High School after a blackface controversy, Chicago weather continuing to suck, the White Sox winning streak reaching three games, the Cubs heading to Seattle to take on the Mariners and the Bears picking up a number of undrafted free agents.