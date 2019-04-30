‘Kissing Bugs’ are showing up in Illinois and they can spread Chagas disease , here’s what you need to know

Texas A&M University Associate Professor of Epidemiology Sarah A. Hamer PhD DVM joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to explain what “Kissing Bugs” are and how they spread Chagas disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “triatomine bugs (also called “kissing bugs”, cone-nosed bugs, and bloodsuckers) can live indoors, in cracks and holes of substandard housing, or in a variety of outdoor settings” and can spread the Chagas disease.
