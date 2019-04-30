× Hoge and Jahns: Draft Grades, Draft Strategy, and Draft Analyst Dane Brugler

In case the title wasn’t clear enough, Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns take time to share their thoughts on what the Bears did in the 2019 NFL Draft. They discuss the strategy behind trading up for running back David Montgomery out of Iowa State and go over the rest of the selections the Bears made. Later on, The Athletics’s NFL Draft Analyst, Dane Brugler, joins Hoge and Jahns to give even more insight on the draft.

