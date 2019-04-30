× Cochran’s Kid of the Week: Courtney H.

Courtney Hall is an honors student, musician, and and athlete at Yorkville High School. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Tri-M Music Honors Society, Rho Kappa History Honors Society, Student Council , and a Student Ambassador. She currently has a 4.3 GPA. She was recently chosen as Student of the Week, and is among 25 students, one of which will be chosen as Student of the Year. She plays the cello and throws the disc and shot put in track. She went downstate last year in track (placed 9th in the state), and hopes to repeat this year. She babysits in her spare time, attends church weekly, and is a very grounded and down to earth person. She will be signing with Olivette University April 17th to pursue a music degree in teaching. She will also participate in track there. Last summer when her aunt was diagnosed with breast cancer, she stepped right in and helped care for her young cousins and whatever else her aunt needed. She is truly one of the most thoughtful, caring people I know. I hope you will consider her for this honor.