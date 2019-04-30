× Chicago Tribune theater critic Chris Jones breaks down the Tony Award nominations

Chicago Tribune theater critic and author Chris Jones joins Justin on Extension 720 to talk about the latest theater news including today’s Tony nominations and all of the Chicago connections, the Hamilton exhibit in Chicago, the trial of Hamlet as hosted by the MCA and the Chicago Humanities Festival and the shows we should be looking forward to coming up this spring and summer.

