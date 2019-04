× Chicago Tribune Dining Critics Nick Kindelsperger & Louisa Chu with best fries under $5

Chicago Tribune Dining Critics Nick Kindelsperger and Louisa Chu spent a month trying the best fries in Chicago under $5. They join Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures, alongside their top three choices in fries, from Jimmy’s Red Hots (#3), Red Hot Ranch (#2) and MR. D’s Shish-Kabobs (#1). Find out here which of these fries the WGN Radio staff themselves ranked number one.