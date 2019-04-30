× Brandon Jenner | Caitlyn Jenner’s Son Pens New EP…And It’s Pretty Darn Catchy

“I’m Not Sure Music Will Save The World, But I Do Know It Helps Get People Through The Nighttime”

Musician Brandon Jenner (son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson as well as older brother of Brody and half-brother to Kylie and Kendall) calls up Michael Heidemann (Sound Sessions) to discuss his new EP “Plan On Feelings” releasing on June 14. We also dive into the impact music has had on his life while living with one of the most famous families in the world.

Visit: http://www.MichaelHeidemann.com or https://wgnradio.com/category/wgn-plu… for more great interviews!

Like what you hear? Have a question or want to get in contact with Sound Sessions Podcast?

Soundsessionspod@gmail.com | Twitter | Facebook | ITunes

Host – Michael Heidemann