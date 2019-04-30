× Bill and Wendy Full Show 4.30.19: What were these kids thinking?

Over the weekend, a video of students from Homewood-Flossmoor High School wearing blackface went viral. Bill and Wendy talk about the school’s handling of the situation. Connie Payton, wife of former Chicago Bears great Walter Payton and Mindy York, President of Baby Otter Swim School, joined the show to talk about the opening of the Baby Otter Dawson/Payton Swim School at the Intercontinental Chicago Magnificent Mile hotel in the heart of downtown Chicago. CNET’s Bridget Carey chats about the new movie tralier for ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’.

