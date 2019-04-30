Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Avengers: End Game Thoughts & Movie News

Posted 11:48 AM, April 30, 2019
Movie Reel (Photo Courtesy of Jan Baby from Pixabay)

Mason Paine &  Contributing Editor at Fandango.com: Erik Davis gives their thoughts on Marvel Studios latest release Avengers: End Game. Erik also discusses movie news & list movies you should check out in May.

Check outMovies.com for reviews by Erik Davis & other movie news
You can also find more of Erik’s works atFandango.com
Follow Erik on Twitter atTwitter.com/ErikDavis

